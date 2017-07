Roads are very icy this morning thanks to the mix of rain and snow. Snow is piling up in NW Montana where you should expect difficult driving conditions. Look for more snow tonight and the first part of this week, then sunshine returns on Thursday. Here are Monday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 36°/15° Butte: 40°/9° Kalispell: 29°/18° Missoula: 31°/16°