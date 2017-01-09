Severe weather closes several Bitterroot schools

UPDATE: Due to worsening conditions, CSKT has canceled the work day Monday. Valley Christian School and Dixon School are also extending their two hour delays to cancellations. It's a snow day for those students.

Several schools in the Bitterroot Valley are closed today due to severe weather and deteriorating road conditions.

Classes are canceled for Stevensville, Lone Rock, Hamilton, Corvallis, Florence-Carlton and Darby school district.

In the Bitterroot Valley, Potomac and Bonner schools have a two-hour delay. Valley Christian School in Missoula is also on a two hour delay, along with Dixon School in Flathead. Jackson School near Dillon also has a two- hour delay.

CSKT will have a delay to their work day until 9 am.