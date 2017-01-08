Highway 12 closes due to avalanche threat

Starting at 10:00pm on Sunday, January 8th, the Idaho side of Highway 12 is officially closed, as avalanche danger rises.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning that will last until 5:00pm Monday evening.

Along with frozen rain, continual falling snow, and visibility of less than a quarter mile, MDT reports winds and gusts up to nearly 21 miles per hour between mile markers 126 and 139 on US-12.

There is currently no specific timeline for when the route will be reopened.