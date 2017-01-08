Discovery Ski Area reopens after closing due to cold temperature - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Discovery Ski Area reopens after closing due to cold temperatures

ANACONDA -

Last week temperatures dropped below zero, which made Discovery Ski Area close for two days.

The president of Discovery Ski Area, Ciche Pitcher said it was difficult to close but they had to do it.

Pitcher said they were worried about customers and employees getting hypothermia and frostbite.

Also, Pitcher said running their equipment like lifts in cold temperatures in such extreme weather conditions isn't smart.

"It's very risky also to have a lift failure in those temperatures. We could have had customers stuck in the air with those frigid temperatures on the lift. Which is a big risk for frostbite and hypothermia,” said Pitcher.

The ski area did eventually reopen on Wednesday and saw temperatures warming up.

Pitcher said they will officially close their ski area in early April.

