January is cervical cancer awareness month. The National Cervical Cancer Coalition reported nearly 13,000 women in the United States are diagnosed with cervical cancer each year, but the disease is virtually always preventable with vaccination and appropriate screening.

Oncology nurse Eva Curry with St. James Cancer Center said women should be tested for cervical cancer starting at the age of 21.

Curry said during the screenings most nurses and doctors are looking for a HPV Virus, which is can cause cervical cancer.

But Curry said it's always best to get screened earlier than later.

"It is always easier to treat any problem when it's early in the process versus when it's late and spreads,” said Curry.

Curry added there are vaccinations for HPV and should talk to your doctor about it.

She recommended even males to get vaccinated because they can be carriers of the virus, which can also affect their partner.