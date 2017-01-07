Freezing temps equals frozen gas, how you can make sure your car starts

The freezing temps can do a lot of damage, especially to your car. One thing you really want to avoid is the buildup of moisture in your gas tank.

According to Chris Carver Sales Representative at Car Quest, making sure your car starts in the morning all comes down to basics.

Carver says, "Your regular maintenance on your car should be kept up, and you're car should be safe. So the tire inflation, inflation on your tires should be correct with what your door says, you should have your oil changed and make sure that's all up to standard. Cooling level should be up to standard, you should have coolant in the vehicle that is good to 32 to 40 degrees below zero."

Carver adds there are also products you can use that will keep your engine warm when parked.

"Or you can use block heaters which install, you should have it done by a professional. Or a pan which you can clean, you can clean your oil pan up. You can peel and stick this on your oil pan, plug it in it'll heat up the oil and keep the engine warm," Carver continues.

If you drive a diesel, Carver says you should be using a winterized anti gel.

"That should be put in with diesel fuel constantly, now if you have a diesel and it's hard to start and you haven't treated it and you get really cold it'll gel up and then you would use a thing like the nine eleven," he adds.

One of the most important things that carver told me is to make sure your gas tank never dips below half a tank.