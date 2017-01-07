'Love Not Hate' event draws hundreds in Whitefish

The freezing cold temperatures outside didn’t stopping community members from coming out and showing their support for Love Not Hate, in Depot Park in downtown Whitefish.

The event in Depot Park on December 7th in Whitefish showcased singers and artists as well as a member of the Whitefish City Council who was there as Deputy Mayor.

All performers and speakers delivered positive messages of inclusion and love that the town of Whitefish supports.

Cherilyn DeVries tells ABCFOX Montana Love Not Hate was actually scheduled six weeks ago, prior to the possible March on Whitefish was announced.

DeVries is a part of Love Lives Here which is an organization based in Whitefish determined to create a caring, open and diverse community.

the Love Lives Here event idea, came to life after the Daily Stormer website spear headed the possible “March on Whitefish” against Jews.

DeVries says the best thing is seeing all the support Love Lives Here has received through letters from around the world.

DeVries tells us, "The best thing that we thought we could do as all of the media attention was swirling around us is have people write physical notes to Whitefish saying 'you care you matter you're not alone'. And what you can see here is that people have responded in a huge way. We're getting cards from all over the world, we're getting cards from all over the U.S. we're getting cards from all over the state of Montana. People saying 'we are standing with you.’”

DeVries says she's seen support letters come from as far as Israel to other places in the U.S. like Texas and Connecticut.