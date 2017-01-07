Dillon travels to Butte, sweeps Maroons - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Dillon travels to Butte, sweeps Maroons

BUTTE -

The Dillon Beavers traveled up I-15 for a match-up with the Butte Central Maroons, and left with two wins. The Dillon boys topped the Maroons 46-39 to remain undefeated, while the Beaver girls battled their way to a 42-35 win.

