Dillon travels to Butte, sweeps Maroons

The flow on his head might be gone, but hairdo’s don’t matter for Liam LeCoure. He is having himself a great season. and next year will be even better, as the Bitterroot Bucs pitcher has committed to play college baseball for Jamestown University in North Dakota. “They are a powerhouse,” LeCoure says. “The coach has been there for 18 years, so I’m excited to join the program.” LeCoure, who just graduated from Florence High School this past M...

