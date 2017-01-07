Tom LeProwse Tournament: Day 1 Highlights

Friday, June 30 2017 8:10 PM EDT2017-07-01 00:10:11 GMT
The flow on his head might be gone, but hairdo’s don’t matter for Liam LeCoure. He is having himself a great season. and next year will be even better, as the Bitterroot Bucs pitcher has committed to play college baseball for Jamestown University in North Dakota. “They are a powerhouse,” LeCoure says. “The coach has been there for 18 years, so I’m excited to join the program.” LeCoure, who just graduated from Florence High School this past M...
The flow on his head might be gone, but hairdo’s don’t matter for Liam LeCoure. He is having himself a great season. and next year will be even better, as the Bitterroot Bucs pitcher has committed to play college baseball for Jamestown University in North Dakota. “They are a powerhouse,” LeCoure says. “The coach has been there for 18 years, so I’m excited to join the program.” LeCoure, who just graduated from Florence High School this past M...
Thursday, June 29 2017 12:46 AM EDT2017-06-29 04:46:39 GMT
Drummond High Schooler Elizabeth Cartmill is showing an interested youngster how to fire off their F1 racing car, something they built themselves from scratch. Tanner Piippo is the design engineer for the Drummond Racing team which is made up of six kids competing in the F1 program. “It’s really cool because it gives you something different to do instead of the regular basketball or volleyball and softball you get to do a sports related thing and have academics as w...
Drummond High Schooler Elizabeth Cartmill is showing an interested youngster how to fire off their F1 racing car, something they built themselves from scratch. Tanner Piippo is the design engineer for the Drummond Racing team which is made up of six kids competing in the F1 program. “It’s really cool because it gives you something different to do instead of the regular basketball or volleyball and softball you get to do a sports related thing and have academics as w...
Wednesday, June 28 2017 3:54 PM EDT2017-06-28 19:54:03 GMT
Four years. That's roughly how long the Butte Miners spent without a real field to call their own.That all changed this May with the opening of 3 Legends Stadium. "We haven't had a home really since I started coaching, so it's actually our field and it's great that we can come here and get our practices in and whatever we need to do." says Jeff LeProwse, the Miners head coach. The stadium boasts a large, covered grandstand, plenty of room for fans who prefer to stand, and ...
Four years. That's roughly how long the Butte Miners spent without a real field to call their own.That all changed this May with the opening of 3 Legends Stadium. "We haven't had a home really since I started coaching, so it's actually our field and it's great that we can come here and get our practices in and whatever we need to do." says Jeff LeProwse, the Miners head coach. The stadium boasts a large, covered grandstand, plenty of room for fans who prefer to stand, and ...