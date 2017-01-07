Sentinel sweeps crosstown doubleheader over Hellgate

The Sentinel Spartans hosted the Hellgate Knights tonight in Missoula for the first crosstown game of the year.

Sentinel 52, Hellgate 22 Girls

There is a reason the Sentinel Girls Basketball Team is undefeated. The Hellgate Knights came into tonights matchup hoping to stay competitive with the Spartans, but once the ball was thrown up, this game was over. Sentinel jumped out to a 20 point lead in the first quarter, and never looked back. Jordan Schweyen was the SWX Player of the Game, filling the stats sheet how she normally does. Lexi Deden, Kylie Frolich, and Shelby Schweyen also had great games for the Spartans.

Sentinel 37, Hellgate 32 Boys

For the boys matchup, it was a defensive affair. A mostly even first half gave the Knights a 3 point lead at the break. But the second half, the Spartans hit some shots, including huge threes from Will Mytty and Sam Beighle. Mytty added two rim-rattling dunks and a pair of blocks, and the Spartans held off a late charge from Hellgate. One story line that was interesting to watch play out was Bridger Deden playing for Hellgate. Deden, a senior, played for Sentinel last season, but transferred over to be a Knight. It was his first game against his old squad, and the student section let him know it. Mark your calendars, February 11th, Sentinel will travel to Hellgate for the rematch.