Families are left needing help after an apartment complex fire takes away their home

An outpouring of support coming from the Bozeman community, as three families remain displaced by a Tuesday apartment fire.

The Red Cross, local businesses and even schools are pitching in to help these families in their time of need.

After a final count 22, people including children were displaced, but when families are in need the Bozeman community jumps into action to help.

"We pretty much lost everything all we really have is what what's been donated to us through the community," Derrick Lozeau, displaced resident.

Derrick Lozeau his wife and his five kids have nothing left after the apartment complex fire but he says the community has been there to help.

"We’ve had people drop things off to the hotel, the Red Cross gave us money for a room and for some clothes and other organizations that are trying to round up donations and things like that so I mean the community has really stepped up," said Lozeau.

Lozeau and his wife main concern is the kids

"These kids that's mainly what we're worried about,” said Lozeau. “I can wear the same clothes or we can do once I make it work but our lives are based around these kids making sure they're happy so we just feel very blessed that the community has stepped up like they had."

Lozeau says this has taught his kids a very valuable lesson.

You never really know how much support of a community is until you're in a tragic yourself, said Lozeau. “That's what I explained the boys those red buckets that you see during Christmas time put money in it that's why were getting the help. It's just nice to see that all that stuff that we do is it tank it for granted people are just like us,” said Lozeau.

Now the next move is to find a new home.

“The Go Fund me is for when and if we do find a renter they will be willing to rent to us,” said Lozeau. The Go Fund Me is for a new home that's all we want We're kind of feeling lost.”

Lozeau says he couldn't be more thankful for all the donations from friends, neighbors, Thrive, the Red Cross and the school district.

“I just like to give a big thank you to you and we appreciate it,” said Lozeau. “We’re the kind of paying for it family you know from now on we will be watching out for others if this happens to others, we know that it does so we will be paying back all the help we received. Even if we don't know who you are rest easy knowing that we're gonna pay it forward."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and we will keep you updated as soon as we find out more.

If you would like to help the Lozeau family here is the Go Fund Me Page.