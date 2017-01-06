A new look into avalanches and the role human decision making plays

A fascinating new look into avalanche occurrences thanks to two Montana State University Professors. Jordy Hendrikx and Jerry Johnson have now looked into the role decision making plays in deadly avalanches.

What started back in 2013, Jordy Hendrikx Professor at MSU says ski tracks project now has thousands of samples to work from.

Hendrikx says, "So since we've been collecting data, we have somewhere a little over 5 thousand tracks."

They gain the data from an app that you can download on your phone.

"The idea is that someone who participates can do everything on their smart phone. They do the survey, they let us know who they are, they sign the waiver, they get on board, they then track their trip on their smart phone. At the end of the day they can bounce it to us by email and they get the final survey that says how did you make decisions," says Hendrikx.

The goal is to see how different groups interact and react while out in the back country.

Hendrikx says, "For instance, what we might want to do is understand how a group of young males interact in the back country and how they make decisions and understand how that's different to say a group of mothers in the back country."

What the two professors have found so far is that people are going to act differently.

"One of the critical things that we see in the data is the composition of the group, who you are how experienced you are, what gender you are really influences the type of Terrain that you choose," he says.

Hendrikx and Johnson are now just completing phase one of Ski Tracks Project. They will now start phase two which is analyzing all of the data.

If you want to use the app to track yourself click here.