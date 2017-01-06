GoFundme for Whitefish firefighter's family reaches over 70k

MISSOULA- Many in the Flathead community mourn the loss of 36-year-old Ben Parsons: a firefighter, former teacher, and accomplished endurance athlete.

Parsons died Thursday afternoon after getting caught in an avalanche south of Stanton in Glacier National Park, where he was back country skiing.

ABC FOX Montana learned more about Parson's life and legacy, as people memorialize him in person and on social media.

In almost every post to his Facebook page, people are talking about Ben Parson’s love of life. Some people are even describing him as the best man they've ever known.

A Gofundme page has been set up to help Parson's wife Jennifer and one year old son, Rowen. As of Monday morning the fund has raised over $70,000.

The page pays tribute to Parsons as an elite athlete, known as one of the best ski mountaineers and mountain bikers in the west.

Parsons and one other skier were caught in avalanche Thursday afternoon.

911 dispatchers got the call for help from Parson's companion around 3:15 p.m.

Two Bear Air responded to the incident and found parsons conscious and responsive but he died during the rescue process from severe trauma.

We reached out to the Whitefish Fire Department Friday but they declined any interviews. They did however say that Parsons was truly their brother and losing him has affected them greatly.

A former student of Parsons shared some memories with us Friday.

"He was one of our favorite teachers, he really inspired the adventure in all of us and got us outdoors. When it came to gym class, it was a little bit harder, he pushed us all to our max and always told us what doesn't kill us makes us stronger. And it was really true. He was one of the most inspiring teachers that I've ever had," said Willow Fantino, one of Parsons’s former students.

If you want to donate to that Gofundme page for Parsons’s family, you can use the link below:

https://www.gofundme.com/benparsonsfamily