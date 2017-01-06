More snow in the forecast, but where will crews put it?

Between July 10th and July 11th the Rogers Mountain Lazier fire grew by three hundred acres.
Please stay away from that area for your safety and the safety of the first responders.
After a week of 90 degree heat the fire danger in Northwest Montana and Glacier National Park has moved to high.
Hundreds of bike riders paid respect to fallen Whitefish firefighter and paramedic Ben Parsons who passed away in an avalanche this past January.
We went to the marina in Whitefish to speak with those that work on the boat dock to get safety tips for operating jet skis.
