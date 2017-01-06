More snow in the forecast, but where will crews put it?

KALISPELL- The National Weather Service is forecasting a possible accumulation of 6 to 8 inches of snowfall in the Kalispell area beginning Sunday afternoon, continuing into Tuesday.

And Weather Authority Dave Cochran is also forecasting snowfall and icy conditions for next week, with even the chance of freezing rain.

The city of Kalispell sent out a release to media organizations about where folks might think about putting all the snow, as we start to reach a snow storage capacity issue.

The city anticipates crews will start snow removal operations early Monday morning.

However, where will they put it all? Those with the city of Kalispell say with the snow accumulation that has already been realized, there will be some areas of town where narrow boulevards have already reached their snow storage capacity.

"Hence, to keep street travel lanes open, we may be required to utilize additional areas of the public right-of-way for snow storage. For some parts of town, this may result in snow plowed onto sidewalks if the boulevard is at capacity." --states the release.

"Should this occur, we will naturally relax our expectation of sidewalk clearing. However, we encourage residents adjacent to sidewalks and paths to do their best to maintain some pedestrian access."



Weather conditions and forecasts may change at any moment, which may result in a change in our response.



You can call Public Works at (406) 758-7720 with any questions or concerns.