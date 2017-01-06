Tonight on SWX: crosstown Basketball, Hellgate and Sentinel - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Tonight on SWX: crosstown Basketball, Hellgate and Sentinel

Posted: Updated:

Now that the new year is here, SWX is proud to present two upcoming high school basketball games broadcasted LIVE on SWX.

Tonight, two of the biggest high school games of the year will be brought to your living room. It's the Crosstown matchup in Missoula between Hellgate and Sentinel. These two schools don't like each other that much, and will battle it out on the hardwood for early bragging rights.

The girls will get things going first, starting at 5:30 on SWX. Sentinel looks like the early favorite to win state, but the Hellgate Knights will be looking to get the huge upset as conference play starts. SWX Montana's Shaun Rainey will be on the play by play call, along with Rajiem Seabrook on color.

Then at 7:00 on SWX, the second half of the doubleheader. The Hellgate boys are tied first in the conference with a 3-1 record. Sentinel is 1-4, but don't look at their record, they have played one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the entire state. There is some bad blood between these two squads. Rainey and Seabrook will call this game as well.

You can find SWX on your "dot three" channel, or calling your cable provider.

