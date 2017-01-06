UPDATE: Search for former Marine with dementia is suspended

**Update**

The search is no longer underway. We will have more information on the situation soon.

A silver alert has been issued for a missing Phoenix Man.

Deputies say 72-year-old Edward Powers went missing on Friday, December 30th at about 4:30pm in the area of Grand Avenue and the Loop 303 in Sun City West. Family says he left on foot and he goes by Pat.

Pat was born in Butte, Montana and moved away at the age of 10 years old. He has made references to wanting to return back to Butte. Leslie Powers, his daughter-in-law, believes he may be heading to the butte area.

Powers suffers from dementia as well as pain in both of his feet. He does not have his wallet, any identification, or his cell phone.

Pat is a retired Seattle Firefighter, 30 years on the force and a former Marine.

Powers is described as six feet two inches, 185 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He responds to the name Pat and was wearing a maroon long sleeved shirt with a gray collar, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Family members are asking for your help finding their loved one.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.