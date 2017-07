Finally Friday and it shouldn’t be as cold today. It won't really feel warmer, it just won't be as cold. Cold again tonight, then we’ll see sunshine Saturday ahead of our next snow which should begin Sunday. Expect icy roads again Monday morning. Here are Friday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 15°/-6° Butte: 10°/-33° Kalispell: 11°/-2° Missoula: 8°/-15°

Today’s Wind Chill Forecast:

Bozeman: -16º Butte: -33º Kalispell: -8º Missoula: -10º