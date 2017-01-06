What to expect in Montana's special election

Montana’s lone House Representative, Ryan Zinke, has already accepted Donald Trump's nomination for U.S. Department of the Interior, but what happens once he’s confirmed in the new role, where does Montana stand?

A special election has been talked about for several weeks since the announcement regarding Zinke’s new role, but details on how the state would find his replacement have been scarce.

So far, there are a number of potential candidates who have thrown their name into the hat for a shot at the special election.

-Ed Buttrey (R): currently represents Great Falls, Senate District 13

-Scott Bales (R): current President of the Montana Senate

-Daniel Zolnikov (R): currently represents Billings, House District 45

-Eugene Graf IV (R): homebuilder, owner of E.G. Construction in Bozeman

-Russell Fagg (R): District Court Judge, Montana’s 13 District Court

-Gary Carlson (R): Publisher, White Hat Express

-Amanda Curtis (D): currently represents Montana District 74

-Casey Schreiner (D): currently represents Great Falls

-Kelly McCarthy (D): currently represents Billings

-Rob Quist (D): famed musician, poet, and producer

Other candidates showing potential interest include Libertarian Mark Wicks, Alt-Right pundit Richard Spencer, Champ Edmunds, Matt Rosendale, and Brian Schweitzer.

After coming off election races against Zinke and Governor Bullock, Denise Juneau and Greg Gianforte also remain in discussions as well.

But ABC Fox Montana’s Political Correspondent says names that likely occupy the 2017 ballot will be largely unknown at the state level.

"A lot of the 'typical' candidates you would expect to run for this seat are gone” Banville said. “They either have a job or they've decided not to enter the race, and so we're really looking at a new batch of politicians who are primarily coming out of the state legislature, or they're really activist-based, who are really taking their shot, because this is their chance to jump a couple of rungs up the ladder really quickly."

Without time for a primary or a caucus, Governor Bullock’s inevitable announcement of a special election will lead to the gathering of representatives from each major party.

Republican, Democratic, and Libertarian party leaders will select their candidates, all within 100 days of the election announcement.

The election that follows, Banville said, could be that of a “wild card” situation.

Voter turnout is expected to be lower than ever before, making the results of the election highly unpredictable.

Any Independent candidates looking to join the ballot will also need to gather 14,000 signatures in order to qualify, a tall task across a state like Montana.

"It's a lot of work to get that many signatures signed on to somebody who isn't a major party nominee,” said Banville. “They either have to be a celebrity, or incredibly well known, and they would have to have an organization, because unless you have 14,000 friends, you're going to need to go reach out to people across the state, and that's going to be really hard to do."

As the details of the election become more clear, predictions for the results remain unpredictable, Banville said, but it all begins as soon as Ryan Zinke’s new role becomes official.