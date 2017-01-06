Sheriff: Arrest made in slaying of US Sen. Tester's nephew - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Sheriff: Arrest made in slaying of US Sen. Tester's nephew

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, WA -

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in Washington state say they have made an arrest in the slaying of U.S. Sen. Jon Tester's nephew.
    
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said investigators arrested 22-year-old John A. Radavich on Thursday evening for investigation of first-degree murder. It was not immediately clear if Radavich had an attorney or someone who could speak on his behalf.
    
Robert Tester, the 35-year-old nephew of the Democratic senator from Montana, was found dead last Sept. 6, after his 8-year-old daughter reported witnessing the homicide.
    
The sheriff's office said that in late December, when a friend told authorities that Radavich confessed to the killing in a phone call which the friend had recorded. In the call, investigators said, Radavich claimed he killed Tester because Tester had assaulted a 17-year-old girl he knew.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.