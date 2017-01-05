Senate Bill 29, changing the definition of sexual consent in the state of Montana

Changing the definition of sexual consent in the state of Montana, that's what Senate Bill 29 is meant to accomplish. The Bill comes from the Law and Justice Interim Committee and is carried by Senator Diane Sands.

Its ultimate goal is to remove a requirement of force when it comes to questions of sexual assault.

After speaking with the Montana Coalition against Domestic and Sexual Violence, the committee's goal is to modernize the bill.

According to Robin Turner Public Policy and Legal Director at the MCADSV, the current State Law says that a sex act is without consent if the victim is compelled to submit by force. The Bill takes out that text and instead says an expression of lack of consent through words or conduct means there is no consent or that the consent has been withdrawn.

Turner continues to say, "A lot of people have experience with this trauma and so if there is a way that we can change our criminal statutes to match the reality of what prosecutors and victim advocates are seeing on the ground and what survivors are experiencing, I think that is a true service to the Montana public."

SB 29 would also create the crime of aggravated sexual assault, which would include rape committed with force.

Turner says, "That would be a very severe penalty if they were convicted of that particular crime they'd be punished with life imprisonment or imprisonment for a term of not less than 10 years or more than 100 years, and a 50 thousand dollar fine."

I spoke with people here in Bozeman about SB 29 and most of the people to whom I spoke were in favor of it.

One local says, "In my opinion any sort of physical assault is already something that should be covered under law."

Another says, "Sexual assault is so ambiguous in so many ways but, there are definitely situations where I think things can get out of control and if someone takes it to far without consent they should be punished."

The Law and Justice Interim Committee passed seven bills that will make appearances this session.

Senate Bill 29 will be heard Friday morning by the senate judiciary committee at 8am.