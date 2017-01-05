Fire leaves 18 Bozeman residents without a home

In Bozeman , 18 residents including families with children are still without a home tonight.

A Tuesday night apartment fire gutted an apartment complex in what we're told was an old and outdated building.

It took firefighters 6 hours to fight this fire, but now it could take days or even weeks before the residents who lived here will be able to find a place to call home.

"This particular incident it was an unusual for us that we had 18 people a large number of people,” said

Mike Maltaverne, Deputy Chief of Operations, said this is hard time to lose a home.

"Our hearts go out to him this time year with the temperatures it's a tough time to be without a home and certainly that building was not able to be occupied right now so there's hardship for all those people," said Chief Maltaverne.

All the residents were evacuated Tuesday night, while firefighters fought off the fires within the walls.

"The bitter cold temps it was 15 below water freezes really very fast another primary resource to put fires out so we had issues with hoses freezing and the breathing apparatus were freezing. Firefighters were in the cold battling fires, hypothermia and frostbite.

But what happens to the residents about being displaced from their homes?

"The Red Cross takes care of them for the initial 24 hours making sure they have shelter,” said Chief Maltaverne. “From there we start to lose track and then it's at the community churches sometimes families friends or sometimes the people themselves have resources to take care of them."

The Red Cross says they are the immediate help for the residents and then help find a longer solution for those suffering.

Neighbors who saw the smoke from the building are glad all the residents are okay.

"We just wish them well and it's a shame they are out in the cold so to speak it'll be difficult for them to find housing so I'm assuming donations to the Red Cross will be more appreciated, said Brian Kempisty, neighbor.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

And neighbors tell me they want to thank the firemen who braved the temperatures to keep everyone safe.