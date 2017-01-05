Defendant admits competency, to face Feb. 6 trial for - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Defendant admits competency, to face Feb. 6 trial for

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A federal judge has scheduled a Feb. 6 trial for a man charged with kidnapping a 4-year-old girl from a park in Wolf Point and sexually assaulting her.
    
U.S. District Judge Brian Morris held a brief competency hearing for John William Lieba II on Thursday during which Lieba conceded he was fit to stand trial
    
Morris had previously ordered a mental health exam for Lieba after his attorney said Lieba had stopped taking his anti-psychotic medication and did not remember the events described in the indictment charging him with kidnapping, aggravated sexual abuse and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.
    
The girl was abducted on Feb. 26. Lieba was arrested before the girl was located on Feb. 28.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.