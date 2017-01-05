Defendant admits competency, to face Feb. 6 trial for

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A federal judge has scheduled a Feb. 6 trial for a man charged with kidnapping a 4-year-old girl from a park in Wolf Point and sexually assaulting her.



U.S. District Judge Brian Morris held a brief competency hearing for John William Lieba II on Thursday during which Lieba conceded he was fit to stand trial



Morris had previously ordered a mental health exam for Lieba after his attorney said Lieba had stopped taking his anti-psychotic medication and did not remember the events described in the indictment charging him with kidnapping, aggravated sexual abuse and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.



The girl was abducted on Feb. 26. Lieba was arrested before the girl was located on Feb. 28.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)