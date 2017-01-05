After search for lost skier, rescue teams stress importance of layers

An update on the skier lost rescued Tuesday near Whitefish Mountain Resort; ABC FOX was told he is doing “OK” but it was tense moments for search crews because of the extreme cold in our area.

The victim was sweating from trying to return back to the resort and falling into the nearby frozen creek.

We spoke to search and rescue crews from Two Bear Air and Missoula County to find out what to do if you choose to venture out in this cold.

The solution is very simple…Dress appropriately, something that maybe even saved this lost skier's life.

Two Bear Air Director of Operations, Jim Pierce said, "We found his tracks with thermal energy camera and it was probably 15/20 minutes later we found him."

Missoula county search and rescue works closely with Two Bear Air.

Missoula County Search and Rescue, Chief Joe Blattner also had some advice if you find yourself stuck outdoors, especially in such extreme cold.

"We suggest people do not travel with cotton…things like fleece or wool are great options because they can still provide some level of warmth for people when they're cold and wet," said Blattner.

Joe went on to explain that people often forget about internal layers.

The lost skier on Whitefish fell into water, which made this rescue more urgent, as his life could have been on the line.

Aside from being dressed well, search crews say let friends and family know where you are.

"A lot of things happen but at least have an idea of at least which direction you'll be going in," said Pierce.

If all else fails, your cellphones may help.

Even if don't have cell reception, search and rescue will triangulate coordinates to get a sense of your general location.

‘If you do find yourself with a low battery, it's best to conserve that. Keep it closer to your skin. So a pocket somewhere by your chest is typically going to help maintain that battery,” said Blattner.

The lost skier was gone for about an hour and a half and was in good shape when Two Bear Air found him.

Both Pierce and Blattner stressed the importance of always dressing for a more extended period of time because you just never know what will happen.