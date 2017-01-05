Ramsay water now drinkable, pipes remain frozen

Ramsay's water problem is slowly being resolved after frozen pipes cut off drinking water in the town. Jim Hunt, the president of the Ramsay Water and Sewer District, said the water is now safe for residents to drink.

Thursday before New Year's Day, a pipe in the town's elevated tank froze. Hunt added that the tank itself froze too.

However, Hunt said that fixing the problem has not been easy.

"Well, we tried to thaw it ourselves and nothing happened. Usually, we can break through the ice and by cycle and pump...and dumping the water system. But we have had no luck,” said Hunt.

Yesterday, ABC FOX Montana talked to local Ramsay resident Kelly Hureta. Huerta today, said even with the good news about the water she is still hesitant to drink the water.

Huerta said her water looks clear but it has bubbles and smells of chlorine still.

The Ramsay water district called in help from a South Dakota company that specializes in thawing ice. Hunt hopes this will be the solution they need but if not this could cost them thousands of dollars.