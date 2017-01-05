Whitefish firefighter killed in Glacier avalanche - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Whitefish firefighter killed in Glacier avalanche

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
GLACIER NATIONAL PARK -

Update: One person has died after getting caught in an avalanche in Glacier National Park near Stanton Mountain. GNP Mgmt. Assist. Lauren Alley tells us that a 36-year-old Benjamin Parsons from Kalispell died Thursday night.

Parsons was a Firefighter/Paramedic with the Whitefish Fire Department. He died of trauma from the force of the avalanche. 

The incident remains under investigation by Glacier National Park. 

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Update:  One person has been transported from the park to a local hospital.

Two people are caught in an avalanche south of Stanton Mountain, with one of them requiring rescue. 

Glacier National Park Management Assistant Lauren Alley tells us Two Bear Air is aiding in the rescue.   

Both are said to be above the snow. No word on injuries or fatalities right now.

This is a developing story.

