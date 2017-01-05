Rob Quist running for Zinke’s Congressional Seat

Musician Rob Quist is jumping into the congressional race as a Democrat candidate for Ryan Zinke's seat.

Last month, Zinke's announcement as Donald Trump's secretary of the interior pick sparked interest over a special election for the congressman's seat.

Following the musician's announcement, he gained the endorsement of Brain Schweitzer, a Montana politician.

Quist has served on the Montana Arts Council for 11 years and on the Board of the Crown of the Continent Guitar Foundation of America for six years.

He has also worked with the Montana Department of Commerce as an ambassador to our sister State in Kumamoto, Japan; served as spokesman and advocate for the Montana Food Bank, and recently received a grant from the Office of Public Instruction to develop anti-bullying programs and a “Native Oral Traditions” program to enhance the arts in our public school systems and promote understanding of our Native Peoples.

Quist grew up in Cut Bank and now lives in the Flathead Valley with his wife Bonni.