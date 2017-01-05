Roseburg Forest Products fire suppressed

The Missoula Rural Fire District reported to a call at 3300 Raser Drive where they were met by smoke and flames, Jan. 5. The Pre-Dry Building of Roseburg Forest Products was burning.

Firefighters worked aggressively along with an aerial device, suppressed the fire.

The cause of the fire is believed accidental and a result of the cold weather at the mill. Operations at the mill continues and firefighters released the scene back to Roseburg employees around noon Jan. 5.

Missoula Fire Department, Frenchtown Fire District and Missoula Emergency Services Inc. assisted.