Smart home devices: could they get you in legal trouble

Smart house devices are becoming the norm in many American households. They can do many things -- play music, tell the news, order food and maybe even help solve a murder? That's what Arkansas police are hoping.

An Amazon Echo, commonly known as Alexa, is marketed as always being on and that's why investigators in Arkansas say they want it. Alexa is always listening and even recording to some extent. It listens for three "wake" words: "Alexa," "Echo,' or "Amazon.

When Alexa detects the wake word, the light ring around the top of the device turns blue. Only then does whatever is being said stream to the cloud, including a fraction of a second before the wake word. It does keep about one minute of audio before the wake word is used to help with quick responses, but amazon says that all stays on the device. Those recordings are erased as they are replaced with the most current 60 seconds.

So while the system locally stores approximately 60 seconds of audio preceding your wake word only what your actually asking and Alexa's response is sent to a server.

That is why Arkansas police believe the Echo may have recorded what happened moments before Victor Collins was found drowned in James Bates' hot tub last year.

Right now Amazon is denying the request for the recordings out of privacy for their client.

But lawyer Cynthia Ford says if a judge decides the need for what's on the device outweighs the right to privacy, a subpoena can be issued. Then investigators would have to go through the recordings and find if anything useful was actually captured.

The next step is for someone who witnessed the alleged crime to verify what the recording is saying. If there is no other witness, a professional would need to come testify if and how the recording is accurate because recordings can be faulty.

Even then, Ford says the voices on the recording also have to be identified. Someone, a family member or friend, would have to do that.

Ford has never seen this in a courtroom yet, but says there is a lag when it comes to the development of technology and the law. She thinks it will become more common as smart devices gain popularity.







