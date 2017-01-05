Good Morning from Dave’s 1st Cup of Coffee Weather Center … - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Good Morning from Dave’s 1st Cup of Coffee Weather Center …

MISSOULA -

WOW! It’s just nasty cold out there and it looks like it’ll stay that way today. Some of us will see a few flurries, but not much accumulation. It shouldn’t be as cold tonight and Friday won’t be as cold as today. Looks like snow on Sunday, but we may have some VERY icy roads Monday morning. Here are Thursday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 4°/-6°  Butte: -4°/-31°  Kalispell: 7°/-5°  Missoula: 4°/-11°

Today’s Wind Chill Forecast:

Bozeman: -26º  Butte: -38º   Kalispell: -27º   Missoula: -30º

