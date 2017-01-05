No morning buses for Three Forks Schools today

Three Forks School District Superintendent Robert DoBell has sent out an alert to inform parents and students that the district will not be running its bus service this morning due to extreme cold temperatures.

The temperature in Three Forks dipped to -21 degrees at 5:30 this morning, prompting the district to cancel all morning bus routes today.

School will still be in session today as normal, and the afternoon bus service will run as scheduled.

Absences will be excused should parents choose to keep their kids home today.