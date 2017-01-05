Kalispell mobile home destroyed in Thursday night fire

A mobile home in Kalispell is completely destroyed after a house fire broke out late Thursday night.

The Kalispell Fire Department received the call around 11:30 pm of a fire on 6th Street West.

When firefighters arrived, they reported heavy smoke and fire showing from back of the home. KFD says the fire was controlled quickly, but the home is completely destroyed.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.