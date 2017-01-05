Kalispell mobile home destroyed in Thursday night fire - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Kalispell mobile home destroyed in Thursday night fire

Posted: Updated:
KALISPELL -

A mobile home in Kalispell is completely destroyed after a house fire broke out late Thursday night. 

The Kalispell Fire Department received the call around 11:30 pm of a fire on 6th Street West. 

When firefighters arrived, they reported heavy smoke and fire showing from back of the home. KFD says the fire was controlled quickly, but the home is completely destroyed.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.