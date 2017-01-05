Snowbowl reopens after Arctic chill forces closure

Missoula’s Snowbowl Ski Resort is open once again after a two-day closure on Monday and Tuesday, caused in part to the dangerous lows created from a recent Arctic chill.

One concern, according to Mountain Manager Pat McKay, is the mixture of colder, dense snow stacking on top of lighter, “sugar” snow, which creates a higher potential for avalanche conditions.

But more importantly, according to McKay, as temperatures on the mountain bottomed out near 30 below, a number of necessary equipment were simply unable to function properly.

“When you get down to 30 below zero, mechanical stuff doesn't function the same,” McKay said on Wednesday. “Say we have a mechanical problem. It's not a safety situation for people, we need to get people off quick, and when its that cold, thats hard to do.”

Beginning on Wednesday, Snowbowl returned to its schedule of being open 7 days a week.