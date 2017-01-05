Snowbowl reopens after Arctic chill forces closure

Please stay away from that area for your safety and the safety of the first responders.
After a week of 90 degree heat the fire danger in Northwest Montana and Glacier National Park has moved to high.
Hundreds of bike riders paid respect to fallen Whitefish firefighter and paramedic Ben Parsons who passed away in an avalanche this past January.
We went to the marina in Whitefish to speak with those that work on the boat dock to get safety tips for operating jet skis.
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell tells us the male that was found unresponsive near a Jet ski on July 3rd was 39 year old Robert Paul Trejo of Ocala Florida.
