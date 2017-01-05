Food Network to feature Missoula BBQ restaurant

One Missoula restaurant is grabbing national attention from the Food Network: the towns newest barbecue sensation, The Notorious P.I.G.

26-year-old owner Burke Holmes said on Wednesday that the success of his restaurant stems purely from the town’s support, which literally began on the very first day.

After spending a year training in St. Louis under Skip Steele, who is well known across the Midwest for a number of Memphis style barbecue restaurants.

But rather than take his new skills and recipes to a larger city, Holmes chose to bring his new skills and trade back home to Missoula.

“I was graduating from the [University of Montana], and was wondering what I was going to do with my life,” Holmes said on Wednesday. “I'd been a fishing guy for a long time, and I really, really missed barbecue. St Louis, where I'm from, is known for it, so I got in touch with some folks back there… learned a lot from them. They gave me their blessing and some help along the way and said ‘Go on out to Missoula and do us proud,’ and so far so good.”

The Food Network originally made contact during the Summer of 2016, arranging a visit from the host of a brand new show, Hannah Hart.

Holmes said he doesn’t know many details about the show itself, but knows additional Food Network representatives will return next week, and that the show featuring his restaurant should air at some point in February or March.