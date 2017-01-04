18 residents initially displaced in Bozeman apartment fire

Bozeman firefighters are still trying to evaluate just how many residents are still impacted by Tuesday night's apartment fire.

Firefighters responded to the call with temperatures dipping below zero.

The cold snap hitting Montana has impacted fire crews and police agencies all over the state. The night that firefighters were called to this particular fire temperatures were 15 below. Bozeman fire supplied that information via their Facebook page.

The apartment building fire happened on 11 East College and was reported to dispatch at around 8:45pm.

Now displaced residents are without a home as the temperatures across Montana continue to dip.

Battalion Chief Graver Johnson tell us 18 people living in the complex were displaced because of the fire, but he says he isn't sure how many residents of the complex are still impacted.

Fire crews battled an interior fire while working in freezing temps which can often effect equipment. The fire took some time to control as it traveled in void spaces and walls.

Bozeman Fire Investigators were set to return to the scene Thursday morning to gather more information.

No injuries were reported at the time.

ABC FOX Montana is currently trying to figure out who is now displaced and for how long, if you have information or want to speak to a reporter, email us at newsroom@abcfoxmontana.com