Upcoming Live High School Basketball Games On SWX: Crosstown Hellgate vs Sentinel

Now that the new year is here, SWX is proud to present two upcoming high school basketball games broadcasted LIVE on SWX.
This coming Friday, January 6th, one of the biggest high school games of the year will be brought to your living room. It's the Crosstown matchup in Missoula between Hellgate and Sentinel. These two schools don't like each other that much, and will battle it out on the hardwood for early bragging rights.
The girls will get things going first, starting at 5:30 on SWX. Sentinel looks like the early favorite to win state, but the Hellgate Knights will be looking to get the huge upset as conference play starts. SWX Montana's Shaun Rainey will be on the play by play call, along with Rajiem Seabrook on color.
Then at 7:00 on SWX, the second half of the doubleheader. The Hellgate boys are tied first in the conference with a 3-1 record. Sentinel is 1-4, but don't look at their record, they have played one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the entire state. There is some bad blood between these two squads. Rainey and Seabrook will call this game as well.
You can find SWX on your "dot three" channel, or calling your cable provider.
It’s a beautiful 85 degree summer day in Missoula. But for the Montana Elite Baseball All-Stars, they are ready to leave.
Four years. That's roughly how long the Butte Miners spent without a real field to call their own.That all changed this May with the opening of 3 Legends Stadium. "We haven't had a home really since I started coaching, so it's actually our field and it's great that we can come here and get our practices in and whatever we need to do." says Jeff LeProwse, the Miners head coach. The stadium boasts a large, covered grandstand, plenty of room for fans who prefer to stand, and ...
On the court, Kelsi McEnaney is a force to be reckoned with. But it’s the off the court attitude and personality that matters more for her coaches.
Please stay away from that area for your safety and the safety of the first responders.
After a week of 90 degree heat the fire danger in Northwest Montana and Glacier National Park has moved to high.
Hundreds of bike riders paid respect to fallen Whitefish firefighter and paramedic Ben Parsons who passed away in an avalanche this past January.
We went to the marina in Whitefish to speak with those that work on the boat dock to get safety tips for operating jet skis.
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell tells us the male that was found unresponsive near a Jet ski on July 3rd was 39 year old Robert Paul Trejo of Ocala Florida.
