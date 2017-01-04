Montana officer suffers frostbite in subzero temperatures

A Manhattan Police Officer suffers frost-bite while tracking a suspect through the snow for four hours. The suspect fled on foot, leading a multi-departmental pursuit involving police and Highway Patrol.

The suspect had crashed into a semi-truck at high speed and was trying to escape officers arriving on the scene

Gallatin County Sheriff, Brian Gootkin, says the nature of the incident, and the environment, created a definite risk to everyone involved.

After reaching out to the Gallatin County Sherriff's office about these subzero temps, Captain Jason Jarrett says they have to do their job, no matter the conditions.

Sergeant Patrick McCarthy of Montana Highway Patrol gave his opinion on the officer who suffered from frostbite.

Sgt. McCarthy says, "I don't ever want to second guess another officer doing great work out there, trying to dress warm, trying to keep dry. You know, when you have a life and death situation like that sometimes, he pushed through it and was trying to help somebody."

In these subzero temps Sgt. McCarthy and the rest of the highway patrol try to be as prepared as possible.

"The patrol issues a lot of good gear a lot of us also wear long johns, wool socks, issue several different pairs of gloves but a lot of is bring our own gloves from home, we have hats we have two or three different coats and jackets we are wearing mock turtlenecks, we have under armor and other name brand gear we wear to help keep us warm,” says McCarthy.

However, the consistent subzero temps that take place in Montana can take a toll on their bodies.

Sgt. McCarthy says, "It does get tiring you do get a little exhausted sometimes, you know we do give our officers breaks and we know that when it's cold we need to warm up a little bit. Take a warm up break take a cup of hot beverage and get back to work."

McCarthy also says that it's not very often where a police officer will suffer from frostbite.