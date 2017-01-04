'Betty was a wonderful angel,' family remembers woman found frozen to death

Frigid temperatures are a big cause for concern. Already three people have died in Montana, because of the cold.

That includes 88-year-old Betty Jean Schneiter of Belgrade.

The Centers for Disease Control warns the risk of hypothermia is particularly high for the elderly.

This is a sober reminder that elderly people are more vulnerable to very cold conditions and it can even be life threatening.

ABC Fox Montana spoke with Schneiter's daughter today and she hopes after her mother's death, people will reach out and help their neighbors.

"Oh now she's in a better place she's with my dad, which I'm sure they’re fighting, because they're so both darn independent. So I'm sure that's going on and she's doing great, but we're missing her," said Sandy Onley, Schneiter’s daughter.

Sandy Onley, Schneiter's oldest daughter, says her mother knew everyone in the community.

"She was a very social person and she got along with everyone. She liked the milk business it was a lot of work, but she dealt with a lot of neat people. She liked working with the people. She was pretty and good at it to,” said Onley.

Schneiter lived on her own on the farm she shared with her husband for decades.

Onley says her mother, who was beginning to suffer from dementia, went out to check the cellar when she became disoriented. With the freezing temperatures the situation turned deadly and for neighbors it's a devastating loss.

"It's a sad sad deal we lost her that way. At 88 years old, she had a lot of history she could tell you a lot of different things about the area. She was real friendly real nice people as far as neighbors go they don't make them better," said Mike Hertznog, neighbor and friend.

"Betty was a wonderful angel. She's been on this farm since she was 18 with Walter, when I was younger they went everywhere in this community delivering milk. She’s already missed the neighbors are calling everyone's calling," said Randy Hertznog, neighbor and friend.

Others said they have many memories of a hard working and loving woman.

A message Onley would like to get out in frigid temperatures lend a hand to your elderly neighbors who are more vulnerable.

"Cold is cold 16 below is pretty darn chilly I can't imagine what it be to be out .I feel like it's just important if you know old people we have the time make an effort to go check on him or have somebody check on them even if the neighbor," said Onley.

Family and friends say they hope no one else loses their loved ones to negative temperatures.

We have seen two other deaths this winter from what appears to be exposure to the cold both in the Helena area. 62-year-old Barbara house was found dead under a snow bank in December. Law enforcement says her death was caused by the cold, but the official cause of death has not yet been released.

Last weekend 37-year-old Juan Castillo is also believed to have died of exposure. Deputies with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office say Castillo’s car became stuck in the snow and they think he tried to walk and find help. His official cause of death is also pending.