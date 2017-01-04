No drinking water in Ramsay due to frozen pipes

There is still no drinking water for residents in the small town of Ramsay Montana which is about twenty minutes from the city of Butte.

ABC FOX Montana was alerted about the situation, so we went to Ramsay and spoke with local residents.

We spoke to Kelly Hureta who said two weeks ago she noticed a change in her water pressure. Then, she said the water smelled of chlorine and looked 'bubbly'.

As of now, she has running water, but obviously won't drink it.

She tells us, a few days ago she received a call about the water quality.

When she asked when the water would be back to normal, they told her "it should soon be fixed."

"So we had no water for a couple of hours. And then it was turned back on they told us not to drink it...it probably wasn't safe," said Hureta.

"Then we turned it back on and there was mud in the water, it was kind of brown and gross.".

However, she told us Wednesday, that fix has not yet come.

Hureta said she's been advised to not drink or cook with the water and should really only shower in it.

ABC FOX Montana called the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, they didn't give us much information, but officials did say they are helping out the town in every way they can, until they get it fixed. Those with the DEQ said they are providing technical advice to the water supply operator.

Still, Hureta is concerned about the safety of the town's water.

"It's been a week of like not being able to drink it. But before then, my parents were drinking it and had no idea that it was not safe," Hureta said.

" And so that's a little concerning...I don't drink the water. I use bottled water all the time."

And costly, to purchase bottled water......

We also know that the Department of Environmental Quality knows of the water issue, however when it was found and when it will be fixed is till up in the air.