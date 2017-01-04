Humane Society of Western Montana: "Murpy Needs a Ride!"`

The Humane Society of Western Montana is looking for a Western Montana driver that can help a four-legged friend find a new forever home.

Murpy, a one-year old, 162-pound Mastiff, was found as a stray in Missoula on November 27th, and now the Humane Society say he needs a ride to Denver, CO.



The pup will be headed for Big Dogs Huge Paws, a facility that specializes in taking care of dogs like Mastiffs.



Murpy's fans at the Humane Society will be sad to see him go, but say they believe it's the right move to make.



“We think we could find him a decent home here, as there are many amazing families here in Montana with huge hearts and a ton of land, but we really feel like he would benefit from a breed specific organization, where they specialize in mastiffs, how to train them, how to house them, how to deal with any sort of behavioral issues,” said Kayla Beal, who acts as the P.A.W.S Supervisor at the Humane Society Western Montana.



If anyone has plans to drive to Denver in the near future, Beal is asking them to call (406) 549-3934 and ask for Kayla or Nicole.