14 Montana kids died within a year of abuse reports

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Three months after Montana child welfare workers received reports about methamphetamine use in a low-income apartment in Great Falls, police found an infant girl dead in a freezing cold room with the window open in the middle of winter.



The baby's mother had a previous conviction for possession of drug paraphernalia.



Her live-in boyfriend had been convicted of domestic violence.



That gave the case virtually every red flag identified in a new analysis of the deaths of 14 Montana children whose plights had been reported to authorities within a year before they died.



The report on the Montana Child and Family Services Division marks the first time the state has examined such deaths.



But it lacks key information that critics say shows the state needs to do more.

