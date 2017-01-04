Mountain Line celebrates zero-fare services with treats Jan. 5

Warm up during in the literally freezing Montana temperatures with a cup of hot coffee, a score and a ride with Mountain Line Jan. 5. The bus line is celebrating two years of zero-fare services.

On it's way to three years of free fare rides, the project was first launched in January 2015 with the support of 15 public and private community partners and people. According to Mountain Line, their ridership increased by 50-percent since the fare-free offer.

“Public transit benefits our entire community by reducing traffic congestion, improving air quality, and getting people where they need to go. It means students getting to class, employees commuting to and from work, and seniors and people with disabilities staying active and mobile.” said Bill Pfeiffer, Mountain Line Community Outreach Coordinator. “We’re happy to offer a little something back to our riders for their patronage, while also sending a big ‘thank you’ to the businesses and organizations that make this possible.”

Mountain Line will serve free coffee from Black Coffee Roasting Co. and free pastries from Le Petit Outre for morning commuters and bus operators on Thursday, January 5, 2017 from 7:30am-10am at the Downtown Transfer Center, or until it runs out.

Riders will be able to leave written or video “Thank You” messages for Mountain Line’s Zero-fare funding partners at the event. Mountain Line riders who are unable to attend the breakfast can also send a “Thank You” message to the system’s partners via a form on Mountain Line’s website at www.mountainline.com or on the agency’s Facebook page.

“It would be a great birthday present for Mountain Line to continue Zero-fare so I think it’s imperative that riders let the partners know how much the community appreciates their contributions and the difference it is making for regular people. This is only possible with their continued support.”

Mountain Line’s Zero-fare partners include the University of Montana, Associated Students of the University of Montana, City of Missoula, County of Missoula, the Missoula Metropolitan Planning Organization, St. Patrick Hospital, Community Medical Center, Missoula County Public Schools, Missoula Aging Services, Missoula Downtown Association, Missoula Parking Commission, the Missoulian, Southgate Mall, Homeword, and Destination Missoula.