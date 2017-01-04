Battle lines drawn on health care

WASHINGTON (AP) - Both sides are preparing for a fight over Obamacare -- on a day that saw President Barack Obama talk strategy with congressional Democrats, and Vice President-elect Mike Pence do the same with Republican lawmakers.

At two Capitol Hill news conferences, Pence said Republicans are "going to be in the promise-keeping business.

"He said Americans "voted decisively for a better future for health care."

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says if Republicans are going to take apart the health care law, "It's their obligation to come up with a replacement."