UM student raises money to fund Afghan hearts

Six thousand children in Afghanistan are currently suffering from congenital heart defects. The Afghan Red Crescent Society says 30 percent of those children will die before they get treatment.

Missoula and Afghanistan may be thousands of miles apart, but one University of Montana student wants to show that despite the distance, our hearts are in the same place.

Enayat Nazhat is raising funds so no child goes untreated. The Jamila foundation is a nonprofit that will help fund surgeries for children in his native country Afghanistan who are suffering from congenital heart defects.

Nazhat says that there is no way for many of these children to get treatments in their country. They usually have to go to India or the US. The cost for the trip and surgery can reach $20,000.

Many families in these areas only earn $200 a year.

"This will send a very strong message to Afghanistan and have Afghan citizens know that Americans in the United States, even though they might be Mormon, Christians, Jews or Catholics, they still have the same heart as they do and they will know this foundation is a bridge," says Nazhat.

Nazhat is raising the money through private donations on his website. Right now, funds only go to treat children in Afghanistan, but he hopes one day the foundation can expand to African countries.

He also hopes more UM students will get involved, saying the foundation with enable students to get the skills they need to land a job. He sees this as an opportunity for students to come together to develop their skills and compete with students who graduate from Ivy League schools.

Students can even earn school credit.

Nazhat says it's hard to believe in what you're doing and support it. But reflecting back over the past year, he now has a website, interns, volunteers, and money in the foundation.

He knows it's a long journey a head of him before they can actually fund a surgery, but he's in for the long haul

If you would like to get involved, click here.