The arctic air has settled in over Montana and it looks like it’ll be here a few days. Temperatures look even colder tonight and Thursday. Snow returns to Montana Sunday. Here are Wednesday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: -1°/-18° Butte: 1°/-35° Kalispell: 6°/-11° Missoula: 7°/-15°

Today’s Wind Chill Forecast:

Bozeman: -19º Butte: -24º Kalispell: -24º Missoula: -20º