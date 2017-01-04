Cats looking to lock down on defense - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Cats looking to lock down on defense

BOZEMAN -

Following a conference-opening split last weekend at home at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, defense has become the name of the game for the Montana State men's basketball team.

Scoring points hasn't been an issue for the Cats so far this season. The team ranks second in the Big Sky, averaging more than 81 points per game. It's been the defensive side that's given the Cats fits. The Cats rank second to last in the conference in scoring defense and three point defense.

Bobcat head coach Brian Fish has preached all season about the need for better communication on the defensive end and says he finally saw some gains in that area during the Cat's win over Idaho State. He and the team say they believe they have the firepower on offense to do some damage, but know they'll need to continue to make strides on defense if they want to move up the Big Sky standings.

"The other night was the best we've played defensively," said Fish. "Locked-in for 40 minutes as I've said any time we've been here. It was a cohesive unit, it was a talking unit, it was a team, that type of thing. If we can build on that, we've got a chance."

"As a team, we're really struggling with defense, like I said, and that's been our main focus this week, "said junior guard Zach Green. "We're doing a lot on offense, we get enough points to score, we're scoring enough points to win game. We just need to work our defense, keep working on it."

After spending much of the non-conference portion of their schedule in the friendly confines of the Brick, the Bobcats head on the road this week to take on Eastern Washington and Idaho.

