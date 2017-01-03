Tearful mother of alleged wife murderer says killing is out of character

A Bozeman man is charged with murder after police say he beat his wife with a frying pan during a drunken rage.

Bozeman police say Crystal Collins’ was beaten to death with a frying pan by her husband Jake Collins on New Year’s Day.

Many neighbors and Bozeman residents are shocked about this crime.

That includes Jake’s mother, Crystal's mother-in-law, Linda Carson who said this is heartbreaking for both of the families.

“I'm heartbroken for the family, for Crystal's mom, Crystal sister brothers. I'm heartbroken I love the family,” said Linda Carson, Jake Collins mother.

Linda Carson, Jake Collins mother, was in tears today as she watched her son appear in Gallatin County Court facing a charge of deliberate homicide for the death of his wife.

"He has no violent background at all. Murder is violent, but it was an anomaly it was in a drunken rage it's inexcusable but Jake's character is inconsistent with the act and always has been,” said Carson.

While Carson says it's out of character for her son to be violent, Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert disagrees and listed off previous restraining orders against Jake Collins.

"The writing is on the wall with the regard to domestic violence and potential signs of domestic abuse from this defendant,” said Marty Lambert, Gallatin County Attorney.

But Collins told the judge that information is wrong.

"There's been a mistake I've never had a restraining order there's a clerical issue I didn't live in Kansas during the time they were listed I never had a violence charge in my past there's a mistake with the information given, " Jake Collins, the defendant.

The judge set Collins’ bail at 750,000 thousand dollars.

If Collins posts bond and is released he cannot own or possess firearms, have no contact with his three children, and must wear a gps monitor at all times.

"Life as he knows it is over but life is ahead there is a huge hurt for everyone involved," said Carson.

Marty Lambert said in the hearing Tuesday, that he does not have sufficient information to know if the state will seek the death penalty for this case. He said more investigation is needed.