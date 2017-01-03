Whitefish anti-Jew march brings counter protest attention

The scheduled march in Whitefish against Jews on the 15th of this January is stirring things up in Missoula.

ABC FOX Montana learned Tuesday of an unofficial counter protest that will also take place in Whitefish on the 15th.

Two organizers of an unofficial protest and they said they felt this is one way they could show support for the people being targeted.

Although this counter-protest is occurring, the city of Whitefish is strongly encouraging that people do not attend any sort of counter protests.

Erin Erickson, founder of Missoula Rises said that Montana Human Rights and the Whitefish Police Department are encouraging people not to attend counter protests because it will only fuel the fire.

One of the unofficial counter protest organizers, Logan Swanson, says standing by is no longer an option for him and his friends.

"The fact that anyone is willing the stand up to these people is an achievement. For every one person that's standing up, there are at least 5 or 10 that want to. So we are representing them, we're not just there for ourselves," said Swanson.

Swanson says the anti-Semitic marchers have already gotten the media's attention and the counter-protesters simply want to show public support by holding their own demonstration.

Another one of the organizers says people will be armed on both sides.

"There's no way to play that victim card. It's just people coming out, they heard you were saying what you're gonna say and they don't like it," said co-organizer Michael Sowell.

Sheriff T.J. McDermott said it's hard to gauge what will occur when these two groups will meet.

"It's important that when these types of things happen that we come together as a community and denounce hate and let people know that this is against our community values and we won't stand for it," said Sheriff McDermott.

Erickson said she will be attending a community gathering in Whitefish on January 7th called Love Not Hate.

She also said more than a thousand people have shown interest in this event from all over Montana.

Those with Missoula Police and the Missoula County Sheriff's office also say they have not been contacted to help Whitefish police if the march happens.