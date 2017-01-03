Butte Undersheriff: No drunk driving arrests on NYE

Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich said his agency saw a decrease in drunk driving arrests, this holiday season in the county

Skuletich reports that from mid December to the first of January, officers only picked up only five people for reportedly driving under the influence.

Undersheriff Skuletich believes this is why; officers are spending extra time enforcing the law.

He also said he believes there is a trend for people in Montana too- starting to understand the dangerous of driving while drunk.

"Our officers do enforce the law. It's not that we aren't arresting people or looking for it. It's just that I think the public has been educated,” said Undersheriff Skuletich.

In Fact, he said there were no DUI arrests on New Years Eve.

As 2016 came to end, Skuletich took time to reflect on the year's drunk driving arrests. He says drunk driving arrests have dropped close to 20 percent and he says hopes that is a trend that will continue.