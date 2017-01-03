Alert signs on Montana's highways, could be saving lives

You've probably seen them...Big orange Montana Department of Transportation road signs flashing as you approach your destination.

Some read "changing road conditions ahead" others warn drivers to not "crowd the plows"

However, everyone knows these signs are simply there to warn drivers to make wise driving decisions on the road.

We wanted to ask the Montana Department of Transportation if the road signs have made a difference in their "vison-zero" goal, but were unable to get in contact with anyone Tuesday.

Still, ABC FOX Montana has noticed a trend of our own. This year's fatal crashes on Montana highways are down.

Butte resident, Brett Coffing said he likes the signs and admits it does impact the way he drives.

"I really like the flashing signs on the highways on the interstate. They keep me aware of many deaths have happened that year. However, I'm not happy to see that but it makes me think about slowing down and buckling up,” said Brett Coffing.

And it seems other Butte locals agree too.

We spoke to another driver who said the site of these signs do encourage her as well as other driver to be more cautious on the road.

However, Randa Deck said these signs are only effective if drivers pay attention.

"And they have to pay attention to those signs and take heeds so they don't cause accidents," said Randa Deck.

Overall, when we asked drivers using Montana's highways about if the signs work for them, they say they do.

Some also tell ABC FOX Montana they hope to continue to see more of these signs on the highways.