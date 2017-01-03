UM's longest serving President dies at 81

University of Montana’s longest serving president died Tuesday morning, after a battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

George M. Dennison, along with being UM’s longest serving President, died at age 81 on the morning of January 3rd, surrounded by his family.

Along with serving as President for 19 years, Dennison also earned a B.A in History and a History Master’s degree from the university.

“George was not only our longest-serving president, he was among our finest,” said UM President Sheila Stearns, in a statement issued by the University on Tuesday afternoon. “With his expansive vision, tenacity and optimism, he seemed to think the University of Montana could take over the world. That confidence was always half-scary and completely contagious. The University of Montana has lost a wonderful champion, and I’ve lost a dear friend.”

Dennison’s family is planning for a celebration of life in May, and details will be shared as they become available.

The following statements were also included in a press release from the University of Montana:

“[Dennison’s] tenure as UM president was a time of sustained growth and accomplishment. Student enrollment increased nearly 50 percent, from 10,055 in 1990 to nearly 15,000 in 2009. The University also added 1.3 million square feet during his tenure as president, which equates to 20 percent more total usable space. He also built a culture of philanthropy among UM alumni and friends, increasing the campus endowment from $17.3 million to $120 million. He completed two fundraising campaigns for buildings, scholarships and other needs.

He was awarded many awards and honors during his career, and his extensive curriculum vitae mentions scores of presentations, research reports, publications and special administrative assignments. He is the author of two books, including “Montana’s Pioneer Naturalist: Morton J. Elrod,” which was published this past September by the University of Oklahoma Press.”